Nigerian government assures quality healthcare for retirees

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to the welfare of retirees in Nigeria, especially in providing them quality healthcare.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Basheer Alkali, said this at the premiere of a movie, “Silent Scream” in Abuja.

The movie gives an insight into the plight of older persons in Nigeria as well as the controversies surrounding the care of older persons.

Alkali, represented by Director, Social Development Department, Mansur Kuliya, expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to extending health insurance coverage to retirees.

“The Federal Government has constituted a committee to consider the insurance of people who just retired from service. That committee was spearheaded by the federal ministry of Health and I am sure the report will almost be ready”, he said.

The permanent secretary commended the Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria for championing the affairs of older persons.

“I am happy you are aware COSROPIN has a seat on the board of National Senior Citizens Centre. And that seat is not for anybody, it will remain for you so long as the National Senior Citizens Centre exists’ ‘, he said.

Also speaking, COSPORIN President, Senator Eze Ajoku, expressed gratitude to the ministry for its support, saying that the coalition, under his watch, had been at the forefront of activities around older persons.

“Like you mentioned, COSROPIN was at the forefront of most of these activities. COSROPIN brought the bill to the attention of the ministry. We went to the National Assembly, pulled it out and brought it to the attention of the ministry”, he said.