



The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts for the construction of three sub-stations in Kano and Benue States as well as for the extension of transmission lines in Umuahia, Abia State and Mbano, Imo State.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale, announced this after the 37th federal virtual cabinet meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday.

Sale said council approved the construction of three sub-stations, two in Kano State and one in Benue State.

He put the cost for the extension of transmission lines in Abia and Imo States at $506,324.40 plus N34,034,000 local content.

“On the amount for the construction of three sub-stations in Zaki-Biam, Benue State and Bichi and Kanyi, Kano State – the one in Zaki-Biam is $8.6 million, while the local content is N2.08 billion.





“The second one in Bichi in Kano is $9.6 million plus N1.7 billion local content. The one in Kanyi, Kano State is $9.5 million plus N1.7 billion,” he added.

The minister, while reacting to a question on what led to the award of the new projects, said: “There has not been any problem so far. But we just have to expand the national grid for sustainable supply of electricity and also to improve capacity. That is all.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while collaborating Sale’s position, said: “You see, before now, there has been complaints that more power is being produced compared to what is being wheeled out.

“So, what he’s been doing recently is to improve the capacity of the TCN to transmit more power. So, all these contracts you heard of is about improving the capacity of the TCN so that when this electricity is produced, it will get to our homes.”