A Nigerian firm, XEM Consultants Ltd, is partnering with the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), to support infrastructural development and maintenance in the country.

Eugenia Ndukwe, Managing Director, XEM, disclosed this when she received Mr Yanguo BI, Vice President of CGCOC a Chinese construction firm on Thursday in Abuja.

Ndukwe said that her firm’s priority was to arrange strategic partnership that would support Nigeria’s infrastructure development through human capital development.

She said that the firm was also concerned with bringing development to Nigeria that are comparable with those in Asian countries like China.

According to her, the partnership is essentially to train Nigerians to manage and maintain the infrastructures built by the Chinese firms in the country through their service centre and after-sale service.

“It is very strategic for us because that means more job opportunities for Nigerians and sustainability for development that is coming from China to Nigeria.

“We are partnering through the training and development projects that they have.

“They said they do not want to build these infrastructures and be the ones to maintain it but that they want to train Nigerians who would be able to do that.

“So this strategic partnership is a new dawn for Nigeria.

“The year 2018 witnessed productive contributions made by China Chambers of Commerce for Export & Import of Machinaries and Electronic Equipments (CCCME) and XEM Consultants to strengthening the economic and trade relations between China and Nigeria.

“CCCME is a Chamber of Commerce founded in China in 1988 and today has nearly 10,000 member companies in manufacturing industry and foreign trade field,” she said.

Ndukwe also disclosed that the firm was able to broker a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Petroleum and a Chinese university for the training of over 50 Nigerian student in oil and gas development in China.

She said that the students were under the sponsorship of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

“We do also thank PTDF for giving us the opportunity of having to test our service and I can tell you that our students are doing very well.

“Very soon we will be having China-Nigeria Science and Technology Summit which is a product of the students of PTDF studying in China,” she added.

Earlier, Yanguo said the visit was based on the frame work for strategic partnership between CCCME and XEM on after sale services.

He said that the partnership was a priority for the Chinese Service Centre of Electro-mechanical products in Africa to bring about mutually beneficial cooperation between Chinese companies in Nigeria and the country.

He disclosed that human capital development and training was key to achieving the objective of the collaboration.

“For the Chinese service centre, this partnership is the first priority for this year especially for CGC Nigeria.

“We have had a very fruitful meeting and I believe there is a very bright future for both Nigeria and China in terms of cooperation.

“Human capital development should be very important that we want to look at for us to develop it locally for Nigerians.

“We want to also make training of Nigerians a priority so that they can manage and maintain the infrastructure that we are building,” he said.