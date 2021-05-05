A United Nations consultant, Dr. Patrick Tolani has called on farmers in Southwest to embark on cluster farming to check herders from grazing on their farms.

He explained that if they had a cluster farm covering about 300 hectares, it would be economical for them to hire security guards to protect the farm and prevent activities of herders who are fond of grazing on crops.

Dr. Tolani gave the advice during the inauguration of a new executive of Ondo State Agricultural Commodities’ Association (OSACA) at Trade Fair complex, Alagbaka, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

In his address, the guest at the event said: “Change your way of doing business. See farming as a business. Looking at how to invest more in farming. Look at it from the perspective of a value chain. Project the marketing and sales.

“Work in clusters so that whoever wants to provide irrigation facility can do it for all of you at the cluster.

“Do farming like 300 hectares so that you can deploy security forces to protect the farm at least for the next one year.

The new exco start seeing farming as a business should be your goals.

“Interact more with external parties, those in government. Working with them.”

Dr. Tolani noted that governments in Southwest states should formulate common agricultural policies to guide farming in Southwest.





Gbenga Obaweya, the newly sworn in chairman of OSACA, in his address sought for the support of all members of the association for the new executive for the common goal of making OSACA better.

He said among the goals of the executive is to provide data base with which the state government can project its agricultural programmes.

Senior Special Assistant (Agric and Agribusiness) to the governor, Pastor Akin Olotu advised the farmers not to allow any cabal hijack the association but focus on aim of midwifing commodity exchange without government’s assistance.

The pioneer chairman of OSACA appealed to farmers to save the state from food scarcity, saying “Let’s bail out our state from the present food scarcity.”

He acknowledged the fact that many farmers have abandoned their farms due to activities of killer herdsmen who grazed on their crops, but called for assistance from security agencies so that the people would not die of hunger.

Other members of the association’s executive are Rev Festus Makinde (vice chairman, Male), Mrs Tomi Olatoye (Vice chairman Women), Idowu Oludare (vice chairman – Youth), Ayo Omogie (Gen. Sec), Mrs Ibidunni Ogunleye (Asst Gen Sec), Elder Olalumade (Financial Sec), Mr Adebayo Bobade (Treasurer) and Mr Bamidele Owolabi (PRO).