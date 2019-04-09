<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Olufemi Abikoye, has expressed the Commission’s readiness to collaborate with Ghana Economic and Organized Crime Office, EOCO, on issues related to money laundering and cyber-crimes.

Ambassador Abikoye, gave the assurance when he visited the Executive Director Ghana EOCO, Commissioner of Police Frank Adu-Poku (Rtd), in Accra.

He also reassured the ED of his readiness to facilitate contacts with the EFCC, NFIU and other relevant Agencies in Nigeria that are saddled with similar responsibilities.

The High Commissioner further suggested close cooperation and collaboration, particularly between the EFCC and EOCO in the areas of exchange of information on corruption issues and training programmes.

According to him, the citizens of both countries need to stand up against all forms of bribery and corruption in the society, stating that corruption is a “CANCER” and must be talked with all force the two nations can muster.

He however, hastened to add that the two nations must be prepared as corruption may fight back with stronger forces.

The High Commissioner decried the effects of corruption, which he noted include under development, impediment of business between the two countries and unemployment of the teeming youths.

He however, stressed the need for EOCO ED to be cautious when investigating corruption especially those, which could in the long run affect people doing legitimate businesses in the two countries.

Responding, the EOCO boss thanked Amb Abikoye for the visit, and acknowledged that the visit was the first by any Ambassador in Ghana since his appointment as the ED and promised to reciprocate.

He welcomed all the suggestions raised by his guest, including his willingness to collaborate with all relevant Agencies in Nigeria and the High Commission.

The High Commissioner was accompanied on the visit by Messrs. Aloko Obed, (Minister), Daniel Tonibor, (Counsellor Political/Consular) and Ibrahim Abdulazeez Hong, (FS/Head of Chancery).