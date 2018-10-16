



Ahead of the 2019 general election, Nigerian editors have called on politicians and security agencies to avoid intimidating voters for democracy to thrive in the country.

The call was part of the nine-point communique issued at the end of the 14th All Nigeria Editors Conference held in Asaba, Delta State.

The communique was signed by Funke Egbemode and Victoria Ibanga, President and General Secretary of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Delta State Government hosted the conference attended by more than 400 editors.

The conference participants deliberated on the theme: “Credible Elections, Sustainable Democracy and the Nigerian media.”

The editors observed that elections in Nigeria were not built on truth and urged politicians to do away with the culture of winning at all cost so as to avoid electoral violence.

They decried the level of insecurity in the country, stressing that the nation deserves more than rhetoric and political slogans on issues of citizens’ welfare.

While commending the 91 registered political parties for displaying maturity during the party primaries, the conference also frowned at the allegations of vote buying by politicians.

They urged the umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, to remain independent in its practice by allowing citizens’ votes to count.

The editors also expressed the need for Nigerian journalists to intensify efforts towards sustaining investigative, balance and analytical reportage as these were being threatened by the emergence of the social media.

The communique said: “The conference challenged media practitioners to join in the mobilisation of Nigerians through unbiased reports to take collective responsibility in choosing leaders for the nation in the next general elections.

“Editors, at the end of deliberations, agreed to defend the truth through professional practice.”

The Guild expressed appreciation for the presence of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at this year’s conference and thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for the support towards the successful conference.