The National Children’s Hospital in the US has appointed a Nigerian, Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, as its Surgeon-in-Chief.

The hospital, which announced the appointment on its website, said the appointment was effective from August 1.

It would be recalled that Olutoye was part of the team that carried out surgery on a baby in-utero in a Texas hospital in 2016.

According to the hospital’s statement, Dr. Olutoye, by his appointment, will lead one of the largest children’s hospital surgery departments in the world.

Not only will he be leading 11 surgical departments, Dr. Olutoye will also be responsible for the education of the next generation of leaders in children’s surgery.

He will also be appointed professor and the E. Thomas Boles chair of pediatric surgery at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Dr. Olutoye will serve as the primary surgical liaison between Nationwide Children’s and the OSU College of Medicine.

“We are tremendously delighted to welcome Dr. Olutoye to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to further elevate the visibility and reputation of one of the best overall children’s surgical programs in the country that, through its clinical care and research, is forging the future of children’s surgery,” said Richard J. Brilli, MD, chief medical officer at Nationwide Children’s.

“Having a world-renowned fetal and pediatric surgeon join our leadership team will further advance Nationwide Children’s commitment to establishing a preeminent fetal surgery program,” Brilli added.

Dr. Olutoye received his medical degree from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria, and earned his PhD in anatomy from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA.

He completed his residency in general surgery at the Medical College of Virginia Hospitals, Virginia Commonwealth University, and his fellowships in pediatric and fetal surgery at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA.

He is certified by the American Board of Surgery in Surgery and Pediatric Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the West African College of Surgeons.

Dr. Olutoye is a member of the American Surgical Association, the American Pediatric Surgical Association and past president of the International Fetal Medicine and Surgery Society.