



The Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, has renamed the academy’s back gate, popularly known as Chagori & Chagori (C&C) gate, after Maj.-Gen. David Ejoor, a former Chief of Army Staff and first indigenous Commandant of the Academy.

Maj.-Gen Oyebade, in his remarks during the event, stated that the decision to rename the gate in honour of retired general was taken long before the general’s demise by the NDA Governing Council, which is the highest decision-making organ of the Academy.

Maj.-Gen. Oyebade, who expressed regret that Maj.-Gen. Ejoor did not live to see the day, expressed satisfaction that he (Ejoor) was aware of the honour before he died.

A press statement made available to newsmen by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, disclosed that Ejoor was the first indigenous Commandant of NDA and also administrator of the defunct Mid-Western Region.

“Maj.-Gen. Ejoor was the governor of the Mid-Western State during the Civil War. He served as Chief of Army Staff from January 1971 to July 1975. He died in Lagos on February 10, 2019, at the age of 87,” he statement read.