The Nigerian Customs Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, on Wednesday said it had seized four containers for false declaration of original items contained.

Mohammed Uba, the Unit controller, said two of the containers were carrying 8,633 pieces of empty cylinders as against plumbing materials declared in their Single Goods Declaration (SGD).

“While the other two carried 120 bales of new jeans as against punching machine declared in the SGD,” Mr Uba added.

The containers with numbers: PCIU850134/9, PCIU8278544, FCIU983753, and TGHU6924330 were reported to be coming from different seaports in Lagos.

The Unit revealed that between May 16 and June 12, other items seized include: 15 exotic vehicles including three Toyota C-HR (2018 models), one Toyota Camry LE (2018), one Toyota Prado (2018), one Toyota Hilux (2017), one Ford F150 (2017), one Pajero Jeep (2017), and one Mercedes Benz (2017).

“In order to ensure full implementation of the government policy banning the importation of rice through land borders and following headquarters directive on same, we re-strategized our operational modalities and beam our searchlight at the creek, water side, and at various locations in southwest zone and hence the reason for the massive rice seizure within the period under review,” said Mr Uba.

“We will continue to make sure smugglers within our areas of jurisdiction count their losses until they repent from sabotaging our economy.

“As you already know, smuggling is a global phenomenon that cannot be eradicated entirely but if all hands are on deck it will be reduced to its barest minimum.

“Let me commend our officers who have put their lives on the line making these seizures, most especially the 15 trailers load of rice knowing fully well it’s a big battle at the creek and bush parts. Their resilience and doggedness is highly.”

Mr Uba further revealed that a total of 12 suspects were arrested in connection to these 112 seizures.