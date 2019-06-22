<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Nigerian couple in London has lost three of its sons to gang violence.

David Bello-Monerville who was stabbed in Barnet on Tuesday night and later died in the hospital is the third Monerville family member to be killed, Daily Mail reports.

David died after he and two others were attacked during a clash between two gangs near his family home in Barnet.

It was reported that the victim’s mother, Linda Burke-Monerville got to the scene of incident in north London on Tuesday screaming, ‘Not another son!’ Six years ago his brother Joseph Burke-Monerville, 19, was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting and in 1994 his brother Trevor Monerville was knifed to death in Hackney at the age of 26.

A Met Police spokesman said of David’s death, “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time. This is such a tragic loss of life and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

‘The information you provide can be used to great effect to not only detect, but also prevent crime.

‘We are working closely with the Homicide and Major Crime Command as part of their ongoing investigation into the full circumstances.’

Reports say the death of 38-year-old David, who has two children, left his parents John and Linda, ‘beyond devastated”.

Also, 19-year-old Eniola Aluko, from Thamesmead, south-east London, was shot dead in Plumstead last week Friday.

Aluko died after sustaining gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.