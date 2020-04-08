<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lecturers at the Adeyemi College of Education (ACE), Ondo have commenced online teaching of their students.

This is in line with the directive of the Federal government that all tertiary institutions in the country should resume academic session by organising online teaching for students.

The online lectures, packaged by the College Online television station, ACETV, commenced last week with lectures on History 113 and 114 for NCE students by Dr. Olusola Omojeje.

This was followed shortly by Dr. D.Z. Olupayimo’s lecture on History 401: Basic Definition of Historiography or Philosophy of History.

Dr. Kehinde Adenegan from the department of Mathematics, who is also the Acting Director, Management Information System, also presented live lecture on Matrices on Monday, while Dr. F. T. Osho presented lecture on Binomial Theorem (Mathematical Induction).

The college management said lectures are available on ACETV Ondo YouTube channel and ACETVOndo Facebook. It can also be viewed via aceondo.edu.ng.

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo had commenced online teaching about four years ago with the introduction of i-lab starboard and display note.

Meanwhile, to enable lecturers of the College key into the directives of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, the College’s ICT Committee has commenced the sensitisation of all lecturers on the existing e-teaching/learning platforms.

The committee, in a statement, encouraged lecturers to spare this period to learn more about e-teaching, conference call, webinar/online meeting, Skype call, video call, and e-paper presentation.





It will be recalled that the Federal Government had directed all tertiary institutions in the country to resume academic session by organising online teaching for students in the face of the lockdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the directive last Thursday during an open talks with 237 Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts on how to reopen schools, using virtual learning.

All institutions have been shut for almost 2 weeks now to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Unsure of how soon the coronavirus pandemic will end, the minister directed all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to activate virtual learning environment to enable students continue their studies through digital devices.

He noted that, although the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike, government will do its best to resolve the labour crisis.

Adamu, in a teleconference meeting which lasted four and half hours with the Vice Chancellors and other heads of tertiary institutions from his home in Abuja, maintained that the Federal Government cannot afford to shut schools for a long time.

He said he called the meeting to find solutions to the challenges posed to the nation’s school calendar by the coronavirus disease.

In agreement with the new directive, most Vice Chancellors of private universities, who were at the meeting, embraced the idea and expressed readiness to reopen, claiming that they have top grade virtual learning system.