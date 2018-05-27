Nigerian children in South Africa on Sunday in Johannesburg joined others across the world to celebrate the 2018 Children’s Day.

Mr Godwin Adama, the Nigerian Consul General in Johannesburg, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone the children should be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

He said that the Children’s Day celebration with Children was first of its kind was organised by the Association of Nigerian Women in South Africa.

Adama charged the children to strive to be good ambassadors by exhibiting high moral value.

“I want to advise Nigerian Children to be good ambassadors of not only to their families and communities but also to the country at large.’’

He said that the only way they could progress in life in foreign country was by being good ambassadors of Nigeria through good moral value.

According to him, it is through the children, who are leaders of tomorrow, that the negative impression about Nigerians in South Africa can be changed.

“Once they are of good behaviours, and good conducts, of course they are the future leaders they will project good image of Nigeria in South Africa.’’

The celebration, he said, attracted so many dignitaries and prominent Nigerians in South Africa.

He said that apart from match past by the children, the occasion was used to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural as children displayed Nigerian different native attires.

“A lot of them sang in their different native languages with their attires; it was a very unique occasion.

“This helps us to tell the world that Nigeria is rich in culture and also that Nigerians in South Africa are of good behaviour,” he said

He said that Nigeria government would always strive to ensure that the rights of Nigerian are not trampled upon in South Africa.

In Abuja, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr. Abdullahi Candido, implored children to cultivate virtues of respect, discipline and hard work.

He described the occasion as an important moment and called on children to imbibe the values of cleanliness, sense of order and above all, hard work.

The chairman, who was represented by the Council Secretary, Mr Halidu Adamu, assured the children that the Council would continue to stand and defend children as well as carter for their necessary needs and welfare.

” Today is quite special because our dear children are very special to us, this day reminds everyone to renew their commitment toward the welfare of children, as they are responsible citizens of tomorrow.”

“Children’s Day also reminds us of the rights of children, which is also aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end violence against children by 2030.”

The AMAC boss, therefore, called on all parents and stakeholders to join hands with the government so as to achieve the SDGs initiative in the country.

Earlier, in a welcome address, Head of Department, Education and Social Development in AMAC, Mrs Dinatu Tukura, advised children to be more dedicated to their studies.