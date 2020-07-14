



The Nigerian Breweries Plc on Tuesday donated food items, sanitiser and drinks to members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Imo.

Presenting the items, the company’s Corporate Affairs Manager South-East, Mr Chukwuemeka Aniukwu, said the items were meant to help cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the journalists.

Aniukwu also said that the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

He said Nigerian Breweries was aware of the huge role journalists played in society, adding that no amount of gift would be enough as compensation for their roles.

According to him, journalists play a frontline role in the curtailment of COVID-19 pandemic.





“We are not unaware of your role in society, especially during this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is our second phase of giving palliatives in Imo, and this time, we want to touch lives directly and we consider journalists as very relevant in this second phase.

Responding, the Chairman of the chapel, Mr Steve Uzoechi, commended the company for the gesture.

“We are happy that you have remembered us today and your palliative donation came at the right time.

“Not quite everybody knows that journalists are doing great job in the country, but we are happy that your company is aware of our role,” Uzoechi said.