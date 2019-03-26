<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Troops of 159 battalion, Nigerian Army, Geidam in Yobe state on Tuesday evening played a football match with youths from the host community to foster understanding in order to defeat the activities of Boko Haram insurgency in Geidam and other parts of Lake Chad.

The match, played in Geidam town, was put together by Northeast Regional Initiative (NERI) in collaboration with Geidam local government council.

Speaking at the event, the Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), in Yobe state, Alhaji Wakil Kaku, said the match was organized to tap into the natural convening power of football to improve relationships, communication and better understanding between the two.

He noted that the best way to champion the fight against Boko Haram insurgency is through effective information sharing among them and to sensitize the youths on the danger of allowing themselves to be lured by the terrorists.

“That is why we bring the youths close to the security agencies through football match, which is a uniting factor across the globe, in order to achieve a peaceful co-existence,” he said.

One of the participants, Mohammad Auwal, said the recent social engagements they had with security operatives have cleared their misunderstanding about their operation in the area.

“We now understand that we shared different beliefs and culture with some of the security men deployed from other parts of the country.

“We must tolerate each other and help them with timely information to succeed in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

He observed that the only problem that the community is facing was the closure of Geidam market, where majority of the people depend on for a living.

“We will do our best to share relevant information with the security and we want the military to equally respond timely to the information,” he added.

The match ended 0-2 in favour of the Army team.

According to the organisers, it would be holding quarterly to cement relationship between them.

However, medals and gifts were presented amidst cheers and joy to the winners.

The Emir of Ngazarmu, Alhaji Tijjani Sale Geidam thanked the military for their role in bringing peaceful co-existence in the area.