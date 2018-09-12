Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has warned trouble makers to steer clear of the entire South-East.

Kabuk gave the warning on Wednesday in Enugu while addressing a joint security team patrol within Enugu township and its environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the joint security team comprise personnel of the Nigerian Army; Nigerian Air Force; Nigeria Police; Department of State Services (DSS) and Police Mobile Squadron 3.

Others are: Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC); Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS); Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Police Command in Enugu State.

The GOC noted that the security agencies were uniting their strength together to secure and defend law abiding citizens from misguided individuals and groups in the society.

“We are observing this training together to further improve our efficiency and proficiency in the internal security duties as well as understand each other better in the line of duty.

“With this exercise, we are clearly sounding a note of warning for trouble-makers to steer clear of the entire South-East and other places of 82 Division Areas of Responsibility.

“We want the existing peace in the South-East to continue unhindered.

“We will not fold our arms as members of the security community in this state and the entire South-East and watch some misguided individuals or groups to molest and intimidate innocent and law abiding citizens,’’ he said.

Kabuk maintained that the security community was not pursuing anybody or group but for peace to reign and people to go about their lawful businesses.

“The law will surely take its course on criminals that want to distort the peace in South-East and Nigeria,’’ he added.

NAN reports that the joint security patrol came against the backdrop of the Sept. 14 sit-at-home order in the South-East by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The joint patrol team comprising over 50 vehicles patrolled major roads, avenues and streets within Enugu township and its environs for over three hours.