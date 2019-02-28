



The Nigerian Army on Thursday warned fraudsters against using its recruitment exercise to defraud Nigerians, saying those caught would face the full wrath of the law.

Its spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa said in a statement that the Army is aware that some fraudsters are going about scamming unsuspecting people on 78 Regular Recruit Intake.

It maintained the process of entry into the force is free and advised Nigerian to be careful while seeking help for enlistment into the Service.

Colonel Musa said :”It has come to the notice of the Headquarters Nigerian Army (NA) that some fraudsters are going about scamming unsuspecting potential recruits/applicants of 78 Regular Recruit Intake by requesting them for monetary inducement in return for enlistment into the NA.

“In the light of this menace, the NA wishes to again alert and inform the public that selection into the service is free (without any charges or inducement) from the point of application online through the NA portal, – to the last stage of the selection process which are in phases.

“The phases range from credential screening, medical test, physical and mental test, aptitude test and to oral interview.

“The selection into the Army is also carried out in line with the NA policy and guidelines on recruitment as contained in the Harmonised Terms and Condition of Service Soldiers/Rating and Airmen Revised 2017 Edition to determine and select suitable physically and mentally fit young able bodied men/women for the NA.

“Some of the guidelines are as follows:

“Applicant must be a Nigerian Citizen by birth and possess a National identity Card.

“Possess a minimum of 4 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. One of the credits must be in English Language.

“Be between the ages of 18 – 22 years for non-tradesmen/women. While tradesmen/women must be between the ages of 18 – 26 years at the time of enlistment.

“In view of the above, the NA wishes to advise candidates to desist from giving gratification to anyone in the guise of helping them to gain enlistment into the NA.

“Prospective candidates/applicants are advised to resist such temptation and have the courage to report such illegal act to the most senior recruitment staff or military police personnel available at the recruitment ground for necessary action.

“Remember the act of giving or receiving bribe is a criminal offence in which both the giver and receiver are culpable and punishable under the law.

“To this end, members of the public are hereby advised to further report any individual or group of people requesting gratification from potential recruits to the Headquarters Directorate of Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve.

“Public complaints could be forwarded to the following cell phone numbers: 09059924328 and 08026569770.”