The Nigerian Army on Tuesday warned Nigerians to desist from making payment and consulting intermediaries for fictitious recruitments into the force.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to the activities of a syndicate trying to defraud members of the public of their hard earned money through alleged recruitment into the Nigerian Army,” the army spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said in a statement.

Chukwu stated that the force is not recruiting or replacing personnel, for now, therefore members of the public should desist from being deceived into the illegal recruitment.

“The Army wishes to state that recruitment into the Nigerian Army is free and no intermediary is required before being recruited into the Army.”

“The Army is not embarking on any replacement of any candidate for whatever reason as claimed by the said publication.”