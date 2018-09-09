Pained by the killing of some troops in Plateau state, the Nigerian Army has vowed to lock down Barkin Ladi completely.

The army said that no human being is going to cause further havoc in that local government.

“I lost some men yesterday (Friday) because certain persons have decided to take laws into their hands,’’ Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, said.

Agundu who was reacting to the killing of the soldiers working with the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, said: “The peace on the Plateau has been disrupted to a situation that is no longer acceptable.’’

“I have declared enough is enough. What happened in Barkin Ladi will never repeat itself again.

“Whatever is going on in Barkin Ladi local government, Riyom Local Government, Bassa Local Government, Bokkos Local Government, that is enough. My troops are resolved to bring the situation decisively under control.”

The Army promised to clampdown on armed bandits terrorising residents of Plateau State and stop the incessant killings in state.

He described the recent killings in the state as precarious and an act of lawlessness. He vowed that the troops were set to deal with the situation decisively.

Agundu disclosed further that the three soldiers were killed in action by some attackers and the proliferation of arms in the state.

He urged leaders of Plateau communities to get their youths to decorum so that residents of the communities can go about their business peacefully and without fear.