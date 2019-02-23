



The military has promised to ensure that today’s election is credible in Rivers State, irrespective of the attack against it by politicians.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said “as the political atmosphere charges, the actors would want to malign the army.”

Ideally, the 6 Division, as a respected institution, would not join issues with any politician or political organisation, as the army has over time demonstrated its apolitical posture and professional responsibility in line with the constant directive of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Iliyasu said.

“However, in the light of irresponsible utterances, through politically-motivated allegations against the division in the last one week, the division through this medium to warns mischief-makers to stay clear of the Nigerian Army.

“Available intelligence report has it that series of planned campaign of calumny against the division and its leadership is being perfected.”

To this end, the army enjoined the electorate to avoid actions that could create chaos and insecurity during and after the elections.

Unfortunately, gunmen have killed two policemen on election duty in Botem community of Tai Council in Rivers State.

It was gathered that the policemen, who were sergeants, were murdered about 9.45pm on Wednesday. It was gathered that the assailants, suspected to be cult members, ambushed the policemen who were going to their duty posts ahead of the today’s elections.

Though the motive for their killing is yet to be unravelled, it was gathered that the gunmen, after shooting them dead, made away with their guns.

Before a rescue team dispatched from Tai Police Division could arrive the scene of the tragic incident, the gunmen had fled.

Rivers Police Command spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the attack, said investigations into the incident has commenced.