<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has raised the alarm saying some villagers in the North East are providing shelters for both the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

Specifically the army listed Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State as communities that habour the insurgets. Others are Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State.

It has therefore warned those involved in the act if sabotage to desist from doing so or have themselves to blame.

Similarly the army has called on the public to continue to report all suspicious persons to its I-report platforms provided to tackle insurgency and other criminal activities.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations in charge of Operation Lafia Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, who made this known said: “Following military’s unrelenting onslaught on the BHT/ISWAP hideouts, along the Lake Chad region and Northern Borno, credible information reaching the headquarters of Theatre Command OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) indicates that some of the surviving criminals are seeking refuge in the homes of some unscrupulous individuals in some parts of Borno and Yobe states.

“These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State. Others, have also run to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others.

“While we are making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE immediately. Failure to do that would attract severe consequences.

“The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE wishes to enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in the aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities.

“The public is please encouraged to report such suspicious persons through our I-report platform on www.army.mil.ng or our toll free short code 193 (using any network), or any of the following special phone numbers dedicated for reporting BHT/ISWAP activities: +2347017222225, +2348077444303, +2348099900131 and +2349060005290.”