



The Nigerian Army has said that a viral video showing men in military camouflage beating up an undressed man is most likely fake.

In the video which has been trending for quite some time on social media, men suspected to be cadets from the Nigerian Defence Academy are seen slapping a man who is wearing only boxers.

According to a statement signed by the acting Director Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, the army said the style of camouflage being worn by the soldiers in the video was no longer in use, adding that the men could be impostors.

The statement read, “However, looking at the video closely and carefully, even without or before deliberate investigation is conducted, one can raise salient fundamental common sense observations with regards to the video especially on the three persons that are dressed in camouflage uniform.

“The observations are: The persons in uniform, – all of them – completely – lack military bearing. None of them is fully dressed like present day Nigerian Army personnel. The camouflage is not the proper NA camouflage in use today. This can easily be compared and corroborated.

“The style of their dressing and the dressing itself, – is at variance with the dressing pattern of contemporary NA soldiers – No name sign on the chest, desert boots on woodland camouflage?

“Again, putting on a belt on top of camouflage uniform has since been banned in NA dress code! Look at the black boot of one of the soldiers in the video – looking – too civil! The setting/the environment in which the atrocity, – the rights abuse was conducted is also suspicious. ‘Soldiers’ carrying a suspect into a private house, not barracks?

“And watching carefully from the victim to the perpetrators of the abuse, – the whole show, the drama appeared stage managed. Ordinarily, how can soldiers of a national army abduct and brutalise in a manner as shown in the video a fellow countryman or woman and record it only for the public to watch? Of what gain is that to him or them as shown in the clip. In other words, there is more to this evil machination.”

The army said with the ‘silent professional transformation’ going on in the army under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Buratai, one will be “doubtful of the conduct of these “fake soldiers” as shown in the video recording.”

The army promises to investigate the matter and make its findings public, promising to bring anyone found culpable to book.