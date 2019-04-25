<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has urged Southeast residents not to panic over the movement of troops and sounds of gunshots as it conducts its annual Range Classification exercise for 2019.

The deputy director, army public relations, 82 Division, Aliyu Yusuf, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

Yusuf said the movement of troops to and from the exercise area as well as the sounds of gunshots would be expected during the period of the exercise.

According to him, the general public is, therefore, advised to go about their daily activities without panic as this is a routine military exercise.

“The 82 Division, Nigerian Army, will be conducting the 2019 Range Classification Exercise; in line with the Nigerian Army 2019 training scheduled from Tuesday, April 23, to Saturday, April 27, at 34 Brigade Shooting Range, Owerri, Imo State.

“The exercise, which is an annual routine training activity, aims at testing personnel effectiveness in weapon handling and firing efficiency, thereby providing the required platform for better professional competence,’’ he said.