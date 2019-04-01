<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps have been urged to remain dedicated and committed to the discharge of their responsibility of ensuring peace and stability across the country.

The Commander, Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps, Maj. Gen. Joel Unuigbe, gave the charge at the 2018 West Africa Social Activities held at the NAOC headquarters, Abalti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos.

Unuigbe said the corps had lived up to its responsibility of providing prompt responses to enhance combat capability and efficiency in counterinsurgency operations.

He said, “It is worthy to state that the counterinsurgency operations in the North-East is achieving great success. The NAOC has continued to contribute to the success through prompt response to operational requirements of arms, ammunition and clothing items, among others, to enhance combat capability and efficiency.”

According to Unuigbe, the 2018 training of the Nigerian Army, as it affects the corps, was successfully executed, adding that the exercises went a long way in curtailing criminal activities and other heinous crimes across the country.

Unuigbe spoke of WASA as an occasion to reward excellence of soldiers that distinguished themselves in the discharge of their duties in line with the Nigerian Army’s policy, stating that diligence and loyalty would be continually rewarded while acts of indiscipline would receive appropriate sanctions.