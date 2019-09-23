<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Army Theatre Command, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’, has launched ‘Operation Positive Identification’ against the fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North-East.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’, Colonel Ado Isa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He urged the public to always carry valid means of identification when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Isa said the operation was aimed at looking for and arresting all suspected terrorists currently roaming some parts of the North-East.

This, according to him, became necessary following credible information that some of the fleeing criminals were hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe states in particular and the North-East in general.

The army spokesperson disclosed that the troops had been instructed to strictly check valid means of identification of people before allowing them passage.

He advised people to always carry national identification card, voter registration card, driver’s licence, international passport or other valid official identification.

“We, therefore, once again, enjoin all to fully cooperate with troops and security agencies in carrying out this exercise.

“The Theatre Command also wishes to state that anyone not positively identified will attract further scrutiny and comprehensive investigation to determine his or her activities with insurgents or otherwise.

“The general public is please requested to bear with this measure, as it is in their best interest of our national security and efforts to end insurgency as perpetrated by the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters,” he stated.