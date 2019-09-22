<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Army says unscrupulous individuals in the North East have been providing shelter for some Boko Haram terrorists who are fleeing parts of Borno and Yobe states.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, noted that the development was a result of the military’s unrelenting onslaught on the hideouts of Boko Haram faction of the Islamic State West Africa Province along the Lake Chad region and Northern Borno.

The Command says it received information that the fleeing criminals are seeking refuge in homes of “some unscrupulous individuals.”

“These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns, all in Borno State.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“Others have also run to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others,” the statement reads in part.

Isa called on those who are said to be harbouring the criminals to rather report them to the Army.

“While we are making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole immediately.

“Failure to do that would attract severe consequences.

“The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole wishes to enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities,” the statement added.