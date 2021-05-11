The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops and men of the Nigeria Police Force repelled an attack by bandits on Magama Central Mosque in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Army said worshippers at the mosque were observing their late night Ramadan prayers when the bandits stormed the venue, shooting sporadically and abducted them.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima.

Yerima said the bandits were overpowered, leading to the rescue of the abducted victims who have been reunited with their families.

The statement reads, “Troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force averted a planned attack by armed bandits on Magama Central Mosque in Jibia LGA of Katsina State where several locals had gone to observe the late night Ramadan prayers.





“The incident, which occurred in the early morning hours of May 10, 2021? witnessed a large number of bandits who came firing sporadically in an attempt to disrupt the prayers and abduct innocent worshippers were forced to withdraw in disarray as they were met with overwhelming firepower from a combined team comprising troops and police personnel who were tactically deployed in the town following earlier Intelligence received on the planned attack.

“However, while the troops maintained vigilance to forestall a further attack on the mosque, the fleeing criminals whose main intent was not actualised, while retreating, decided to raid a local mosque at the outskirts of Jibia Town where they kidnapped some persons.

“On getting the information, the combined team mounted a pursuit on the bandits, forcing them to abandon most of the hostages while fleeing with an unknown number.

“The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families while further efforts are ongoing to rescue the others in collaboration with neighbouring military establishments including those of Niger Republic.

“The local inhabitants are advised to go ahead with their normal business and report any suspicious activity to the security agency nearest to them.”