The Nigeria army says the military is winning the fight against terrorism and is well-equipped to defeat Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement on Wednesday, the military expressed concern about “mischievous reports” aimed at discrediting the efforts of troops in the north-east.

John Agim, acting director of defence information, released the statement in reaction to a Reuters report which said Nigerian troops were struggling in the fight against Islamic State in West Africa.

Agim said the report “was calculated to dampen the spirit of the troops at the theatres of operation and to demean the successes recorded so far in the war against terrorism.

“It is more worrisome when such an ill-informed report is coming from a supposed credible news agency expected to be a partner in progress.

“It agitates the mind whether the reporter is working in isolation or speaking the mind of its sponsors.

“It is a well known fact that terrorism thrives on publicity and propaganda.

“It is also known that some journalists work for Boko Haram and fraternize with terrorist commanders against the standing forces to whip up sentiment.”

He said with limited weapons, the military was able to chase the insurgents out of Abuja and its environs.

“How much more now that the military is well equipped with determined troops to take on any terrorist group, be it Boko Haram or Islamic State In West Africa,” he said.

“If this is still seen as struggling by the purveyors of the false report, then the word may have assumed a new meaning.”