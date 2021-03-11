



The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Tura Takaibango have eliminated 25 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and captured a cache of arms and ammunition in a clearance operation around Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa in Borno.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa are adjoining villages under Marte Local Government Area of Borno.

Yerima said the operation was conducted on Tuesday by the combined troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and 402 Special Forces Brigade.





He said two Browny machine guns, 20 AK-47 rifles, five FN rifles, two 60mm motar tube and two General Purpose Machine Guns were recovered by the troops during the encounter.

He said: “Other weapons captured during the operation also include three anti aircraft guns, two automatic grenade launchers, two gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux among others.”

Yerima said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru had commended the troops and charged them to maintain the momentum.

He said the army chief also instructed the troops not relent in their new offensive against the terrorists.