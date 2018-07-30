Officers of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, on Monday embarked on proficiency test on how to handle weapons effectively and military drills.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the test is part of the capacity building and leadership qualities embarked upon by the army for its officers.

The four-day exercise for officers from the rank of Major and below took place at 9 Brigade, Nigerian Army Cantonment at Ikeja in Lagos State.

No fewer than 48 officers were participating in the exercise which also include: obstacles’ crossing, map reading, shooting competition, physical fitness and combat swimming.

The officers were drawn from the 9 Brigade, 35 Artillery Brigade, 45 Division Engineers and 81 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army.

The GOC of 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, said at the flag off that the exercise was organised to improve the soldiers’ leadership traits.

The GOC was represented by the 9 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Moundhey Ali.

“Training is the critical element that builds and sustains professionalism as it equips the personnel with the skill and competence to perform tasks in all situations.

“It is obvious that our profession is full of risks that are difficult to circumvent and the only path to navigate these difficult paths is through continuous training.

“Hence, training has a crucial role in the attainment of professionalism,” he said.

The GOC said the competition was organised with the primary goal of improving the leadership traits of junior commanders.

He added that part of the goal was also aimed at sharpening their organisational abilitities and inculcating initiatives in the stipulated rank bracket of Lieutenant to Major.

“It is only through proper realistic training and steadfast/ethical leadership that such officers can attain their full capabilities to be combat effective.

“The leadership roles played by Majors and below, shape the quality of command and control in every unit and formation,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff, 9 Brigade, Col. Olusola Diya, in his address of welcome, said that the combat proficiency competition was aimed at improving leadership qualities of junior commanders.

“To all officers, I urge you to ensure the spirit of sportsmanship and wish you the best of luck,” he said.