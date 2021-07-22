Nigerian Army takes military exercise to bandits prone local councils in Niger

In what appeared like taking the battle to the Lion’s den, the Nigerian Army has taken its two-day military exercise to Kagara, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State where bandits and kidnappers have held sway in the last couple of months.

The “training exercise” will start today and end on Thursday. It will entail the use of heavy military equipment and live bullets.

A statement made available to newsmen in Minna by the Chief Press Secretary to the Niger State Governor, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, said: “The two-day range classification exercise will see soldiers carryout life firing of heavy guns within the period.

“The general public is hereby informed that the military is carrying out a routine training exercise for some of its soldiers around Kagara town, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area and its environs from July 21to 22,” adding that: “The range classification exercise will see soldiers carryout life firing of heavy guns within the period.

“There would be lots of noise from gun firing by the soldiers. There should be no public panic because it’s a routine military training exercise. The people around Kagara town and its environs are advised to disregard any attempt by mischief makers who may want to spread false rumour of an impending danger.”

A lot of banditry and kidnappings have taken place in Kagara and Tegina, with the most recent being the kidnap of 156 school girls and some of their teachers from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School Tegina.