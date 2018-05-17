The Nigerian Army on Thursday took delivery of different calibres of ammunition to boost the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality across the country.

The consignment was received by Olufemi Akinjobi, the Chairman of the Ammunition Reception Committee at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Mr Akinjobi also said the committee took delivery of spare parts for operational vehicles.

He said the ammunition received included rockets, bullets and projectiles, but declined to mention the originating country or countries they came from.

He, however, said that they were supplied by countries with which the army had partnership.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the military hardware were brought into the country by Aircargo Global and the discharge and transportation were being supervised by senior officers with armed soldiers protecting them.