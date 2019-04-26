<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Army says its Training, Code of Conduct, Rules of Engagement and Standard Operating Procedure are against cruel punishment and decapitating fellow human being in or out of conflict situations.

The army said it was dismayed by a video clip circulating on some social media platforms showing some persons in camouflage uniform mercilessly disfiguring a leg of a fellow human being.

The army reacted to the video clip in a statement issued by its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa on Friday, saying that alongside those in camouflage were others shabbily, carelessly dressed and wearing bathroom slippers.

“Instructively, the camouflage used by the characters in the video is not the type being used in the Nigerian army and does not in any way conform to the dress code of the army.

“Similarly, Nigerian army troops are not allowed to wear bathroom slippers and civil outfits during operations.

“Troops fighting insurgency have severally captured many terrorists and taken custody of many surrendered terrorists some of whom have been prosecuted.

“Those that voluntarily surrendered are undergoing de-radicalisation and rehabilitation under the Federal Government programme codenamed `Operation Safe Corridor’,’’ Musa said.

The army spokesman reminded the public that not all photos and videos being circulated on social media and other outlets were truly members of the army.

He said that the army “consistently monitors and will continue to monitor the actions of its personnel to ensure they are in conformity with extant laws and in line with international best practices.’’

Musa said the army, under the current leadership had been making sufficient efforts to ensure personnel respect human rights in line with the rules of engagement, code of conduct and standard operating procedure.

“Any violation attracts appropriate punishment in accordance with the extant military justice system.

“Members of the public are requested to note that the barbaric act (as shown in the video clip) has often been associated with the terrorists either as a punishment to one of their own or to send out powerful message to their followers and the larger public with the sole aim of instilling fear which is one of the major basis and aims of terrorists/terrorism.’’