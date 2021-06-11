The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new Director of Public Relations.

He is Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

Until his appointment, Nwachukwu was the Acting Director, Defence Information.

Brigadier-General Nwachukwu, an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, holds a Masters Degree in International Affairs and Strategic Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Post Graduate School Kaduna.

He also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja.

Nwachukwu is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Since his commission into the Nigerian Army (NA), he has attended several military and professional courses as well as seminars within and outside the shores of Nigeria. These include; Deputy Spokesman/Media Operations Course at the Joint Information Activities Group, Royal Airforce, Halton United Kingdom and Special Operations Command Course at the Shijizhuang Military Academy, China.





He has equally attended the Strategic Communication Course at the Nigeria Army School of Public Relations and Information, Lagos and the Counter Terrorism Course, at the Infantry Corp Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State.

The new Army Spokesman, has served in various Units and Commands within and outside the NA. He was Assistant Director Defence Information (NA), at the DHQ, Chief of Staff Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and Public Relations Officer NDA.

In addition, he once served as the Media Coordinator, Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Brigadier-General Nwachukwu has participated in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) as Military Public Information Officer.