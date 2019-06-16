<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has set up a general court-martial to try three officers and eleven soldiers for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, desertion, and more.

According to the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General Jamil Sarham, the offences are all punishable under the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The GOC, while inaugurating the court-martial, explained that discipline and professional conduct in the army will not be compromised, insisting that justice will not only be done but seen to be done in the matter.

“Section 131 of the Armed Forces Act, therefore, conferred on me the power to convene this General Court Martial and by so doing to try the accused persons who have allegedly violated some codes guiding our professional conduct,” he said.

“The offences for which the accused persons are being tried ranges from murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, desertion, offences in relation to public and services property, disobedience to standing orders and conducts to the prejudice to service discipline, all punishable under the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“The establishment of Court Martial is predicated on the fact that the Armed Forces of Nigeria holds its personnel in high esteem hence its resolve to ensure that a thorough investigation must be conducted before any suspect can be put on trial as it is in the instant case.

“Let me at this juncture assure all of us that justice will not only be done on this entire trial but be seen to have been done.

“This is not only because the case against each accused person was thoroughly investigated to ensure that an innocent person is not wrongly tried and punished.”