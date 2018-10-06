



The Nigerian Army has called for closer collaboration with security agencies in Borno, to facilitate successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement issued on Saturday in Maiduguri, quoted Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, as making the call at a meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

According to the statement Biu called for synergy and cooperation towards evolving new strategies in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other sundry crimes.

Biu stressed the need for routine interaction between stakeholders with a view to strengthen cooperation, intelligent and information sharing among them.

While commending the agencies for discharging their duties effectively, Biu called for proactive measures to review strategies to meet the security challenges occasioned by the political transition period.

Biu reminded the agencies of the need to be proactive so as not to allow breach of peace and checkmate unholy political gatherings.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, Comptroller of Customs, AB Abdullahi, and the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ibrahim Abdullahi.

Others were Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ijafaru Bukar, and Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service, Abdulfattah Adamu, among others.