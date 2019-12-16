<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Maj. Gen. Abubakar Tarfa, Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Minna, on Monday urged the media to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Army in its ongoing fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

Gen. Tarfa said the media could render the support by disseminating information that could help the army in tackling the security challenges.

He made the call in Minna while while receiving a Meritorious Award for Good Conduct from the International Free Media Organisation, Ghana.

He said the time had come for the mass media to come forward with more educative forum that would mobilise Nigerians to be assisting with the required intelligence information that could aid the operations of officers deployed to the battle field.

“The mass media should come out with more educative forum to encourage residents to reveal information to security agents deployed to fight criminal elements.

“Leaders in various towns and villages should also be security conscious, know the means of livelihood of people living in their respective communities and be brave to question whoever they suspect.

“This honour is not for me as a person but for the Chief of Army Staff,Lt.-Gen .Yusuf Buratai ,officers and men of the Nigerian Army and all those I work with in various military formations.

”I will continue to do my best in the discharge of any responsibility assigned to me, “the commandant said.

The Leader of the Ghana-based Organisation, Mr Oyis Abdulmalik, said the group in collaboration with Project News Magazine instituted the annual Africa Meritorious Service Award for Good Conduct to promote and encourage qualitative and selfless leadership at all levels.

Abdulmalik said that the nomination of Gen. Abubakar Tarfa was informed by his extraordinary feat, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon compliment and value toward successes in attaining security and sustainable peace in the country.

He said the award was also prompted by Gen. Tarfa’s“remarkable achievements in the area of intelligence investigations, distinguished service in public sector which is based on constant high standard and integrity”.