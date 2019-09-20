<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian soldiers were said to have sealed the offices of Action Against Hunger in Maiduguri and Damaturu.

The army have not explained why it took the action against the international non-governmental organisation working in the two states of Borno and Yobe.

Witnesses said soldiers took over and sealed the property in Maiduguri on Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, reporters saw two military trucks packed at the entrance to the office.

Some workers said they were chased away by the soldiers and asked to stay off the property.

The staff members said they reported for work Thursday morning to meet armed soldiers in control of the building.

“We really don’t know what is happening but no one is allowed to go near the gate and even the soldiers won’t talk to anyone,” a staff said.

Even the spokesman of the 7 Division Nigeria Army, Ado Isa, was reported to have ignored calls and text messages from the media.

But the country director of ACF in Nigeria, Shashwat Saraf, confirmed the development.

He said the military had not yet communicated with them on the matter.

“We are actually surprised that our Maiduguri office has been sealed off by soldiers, but we have no idea why and we have not been communicated,” he said.

He added: “So we have been trying to find out. I will say we hope to get more information if there is any confusion before the end of the day.

“As it is right now, we have no information, though it happened since last night. We will get back to you if we have more information.”

The soldiers similarly surrounded the Damaturu office of the group.

A staff of the humanitarian organisation said armed soldiers arrived at the office at about 5p.m and ordered all workers in the premises to leave at once.

Action Against Hunger has been working in Nigeria since 2010.

From 2014 to date, the organisation said it had stepped up its operations in response to the crisis, meeting the humanitarian needs of about three million people “with health and nutrition programmes; clean water and sanitation to reduce malnutrition and disease; emergency cash transfers to help displaced people purchase food or meet other urgent needs, and longer-term food security initiatives”.

In July, the Action Against Hunger lost one of its staff while six others are still missing after Boko Haram gunmen attacked a convoy of the humanitarian workers in Borno State.

In a video clip released on Wednesday, the six humanitarian workers and staff of Action Against Hunger (ACF), who were abducted, begged the Nigerian government to help get them released.