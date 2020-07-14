



Boko Haram insurgents on Monday night attacked a military barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The exchange of gunfire between the terrorists and soldiers, which started around 11.20 p.m., lasted for over an hour.

The terrorists had attempted to seize the 333 Artillery Barracks of the Nigerian Army.

Sources revealed that the insurgents, who came through Gambori village behind the Army barracks, had positioned themselves around the facility.





They shot mortals into the barracks but were repelled by the soldiers.

It was gathered that the insurgents were also bombarded by warplanes from the nearby NAF base.

The exchange of gunfire lasted till about 1.00 a.m. on Tuesday when the insurgents were said to have fled, though the number of casualties could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Efforts to reach the military authorities proved abortive as of the time of this report.