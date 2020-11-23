The Nigerian Army 4 Brigade in Benin has released telephone helplines to reach the Exercise Crocodile Smile VI as well as the Edo Joint Security Operation.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Ojo Adenegan, disclosed this in a statement released on Monday.

According to Adenegan, the helplines are 08079831567 and 08079839190.





He said the telephone numbers were released for the general public to avail the brigade of useful information on any breach of security in the state.

“This is also in order to activate quick response.

“Please be informed that these helplines are operational 24/7,” he said.