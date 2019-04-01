<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Army on Monday reiterated its commitment to tackle insecurity ravaging some parts of the country.

The General Officer Commanding Nigerian Army 81 Division (GOC) Major General M.S Yusuf 81 Division stated this in Lagos on Monday at the lunch of 5- day Operation Planning Cadre for its officers which covers Lagos and Ogun, Corps Headquarters, Army Headquarters, Nigerian Army Schools as well as sister Services, Paramilitary Agencies and Parastatals in the localities.

General Yusuf in his opening remarks said the 81 Division’s Operational Planning Cadre for 2019 was carefully crafted taking into cognizance the place of training in building a professional army that would be the pride of any nation.

General Yusuf, who was represented by Commanding Officer of 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala Abeokuta, Brigadier General O.O Olatunde said the exercise is imperative to churn out well trained personnel that would efficiently confront the prevailing security challenges faced in the Country.

He said, ”Let me use this opportunity to remind us all of the high premium the COAS attaches to training and re-training which is one of the key pivot of his vision to have a professionally responsive Nigeria Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“As we gathered here today to commence the OPs Planning Cadre for 2019, let us not lose sight of the fact that the Cadre is aimed at availing participants of the necessary capability and competences that requires to successful plan future Operations while also providing the opportunity to promote synergy and cooperation with sister services.

Yusuf said the security challenges the country is facing presently are daunting and therefore require a renewed vigour by commanders at all levels to tackle it.

“I therefore urge you all apply yourself to all that you will taught in this Cadre by tapping from wealth of knowledge and experience of the resource persons in order for you to apply for same one the field,” he said.