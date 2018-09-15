The Nigerian Army has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of troops fighting the insurgency in the northeast.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Benson Akinroluyo disclosed this while commissioning the newly constructed accommodation and offices in Mubi, Adamawa state.

He said that the Nigeria Army having considered Mubi as one of the strategic locations has constructed a standard barracks that will accommodate troops involved in the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity, as part of its plan of laying a sustainable foundation for peace and security in the area.

Akinroluyo affirmed that the welfare of officers and men is very important to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and the nation as a whole.

He also commended the Army boss for his support towards the division.

In his welcome address, the Brigade Commander 23 Brigade Yola, Brigadier General Mohammadu Bello described the complex as first of its kind since the defeat of the insurgency in Mubi.

Mubi has been described as the economic nerve centre of Adamawa state.

The town was part of the strongholds by the Boko Haram which was later recaptured by the Nigerian troops.