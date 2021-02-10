



The Nigerian Army has refuted some media reports that five soldiers were killed and others abducted by insurgents during repair of an electricity facility along Maiduguri-Damaturu road on Monday.

Col. Ado Isa, the Army Deputy Director Public Relations, made the rebuttal in a statement released in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Isa who described the report as “fake and misleading,” cautioned against unverified claims and reports capable of undermining the counter insurgency campaign.

“Contrary to the rumours making the rounds, nobody was attacked on that on Monday as the road was cleared for the maiden visitation of the Chief of Army Staff who visited troops of Special Army Super Camp Ngamdu.





“No work took place on the TCN facility as the workers were asked not to go because our troops who were supposed to provide them with escort were busy preparing for the COAS visitation.

“To this end, the Nigerian Army wishes to unequivocally state that the claims contained in the disjointed reports on Nigerian Army troops are nothing but fake, malicious and frivolous,” he said.

The army deputy director public relations said the news reports were aimed at causing unnecessary tension and instilling fear in the the people.

“We, therefore, request the general public to disregard them in their entirety,” he added.