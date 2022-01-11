Nigerian Army redeploys GOCs, top officers in major shake-up

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army in a bid to reinvigorate the service.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in Abuja, those affected in the exercise includes General Officers Commanding and other senior officers.

Nwachukwu disclosed that Maj.-Gen. Godwin Umelo had been redeployed from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and appointed the Director-General, Defence Research and Development Bureau.

He also disclosed that Maj.-Gen. V Ebhaleme was appointed Director, Support Services in Defence Space Administration while Maj.-Gen. GB Audu moves to Nigerian Army Resource Centre as Senior Research Fellow.

Others, according to him, include the erstwhile Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Solomon Udounwa, who had been appointed Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army) in the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. MT Durowaiye from the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans moves to the Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate.

“Maj.-Gen. AE Attu moves from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations while Maj.-Gen. UT Musa moves to Headquarters 81 Division as General Officer Commanding.

“Maj.-Gen. CU Onwunle had been appointed Director of Communications DHQ; Maj.-Gen. OO Oluyede moves to Headquarters 6 Division as General Officer Commanding and Maj.-Gen. LT Omoniyi moves to Army Headquarters Department of Operations as Director Campaign Planning,” he said.

Nwachukwu further disclosed that Maj.-Gen. OJ Akpor had been redeployed from Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters as Director Defence Information, while Maj.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo moves from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters as Director Campaign Planning.

He also said that while Maj.-Gen. LA Fejokwu had been appointed Director Standard and Evaluation DHQ, Maj.-Gen. JAL Jimoh was redeployed from the Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) as Chief of Training.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. HT Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration and Maj.-Gen. JO Ochai moves to Nigerian Army Armour School as Commandant.

He added that Maj.-Gen. SG Mohammed was redeployed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans amongst others.

“Other senior officers affected in the reorganisation include; Brig.-Gen. AS Maikano who moves from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division and as Commander Division Finance and Accounts.

“Brig.-Gen. LA Lebo has been appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration), while Brig.-Gen. MO Ihanuwaze was appointed Director of Budget and Accounts (AHQ) and Brig.-Gen. Ojogbane Adegbe was appointed Director Psychological Operations, AHQ Department of Civil-Military Affairs,” Nwachukwu added.

Army spokesperson disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had charged all the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty.

According to him, the COAS also urged the newly appointed senior officers to ensure value addition in their respective commands.