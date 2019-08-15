<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army has announced another set of postings which centred largely around the Boko Haram war in the North-east.

The reshuffle, which took effect from August 14, has top officers in the latest exercise including Bulama Biu, a major-general and commander of the Boko Haram war.

Biu was replaced by AK Ibrahim, a brigadier-general who was transferred from the Army Headquarters to 7 Division Headquarters in Maiduguri.

Biu has now been transferred to Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole and Sector 3 Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to act as commander for both units.

Ibrahim has been made the theatre commander of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and acting-general officer commanding (GOC) of 7 Division, the main formation overseeing the Boko Haram war.

Biu was appointed as the GOC of 7 Division and head of Boko Haram war in May 2018.

Others affected by the reshuffle includes BA Akinroluyo, who was moved from theatre command headquarters Operation Lafiya Dole to training and doctrine headquarters, Minna, for deployment.

Another major-general, CG Musa, was sent from Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole to training and doctrine headquarters, Minna, for deployment while I.A Ajose, a colonel, was moved from 5 Brigade headquarters to training and doctrine headquarters, Minna, for deployment.

O.A Awolo, a colonel, was transferred from 707 Special Forces Brigade to 5 Brigade Headquarters and appointed acting commander there.

From Nigerian Defence Academy, AS Bugaje, a colonel, was transferred to 707 Special Forces Brigade as its new commander.