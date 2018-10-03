



The Nigerian Army yesterday recovered two vehicles from the old mining pond in Lafendeg, Du District of Plateau’s Jos South Local Government Area where the Toyota Corolla car belonging to the missing Major-General Idris Alkali was recovered Saturday evening.

Alkali’s vehicle was pulled out of the pond nine days after the joint task force constituted by the Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Tukur Buratai, commenced pumping water from the pond into an opposite one.

The General’s mobile phone was tracked to Du and the Nigerian army said intelligence report had indicated that the retired senior military officer might have been killed and his vehicle dumped into the Du pond.

However, the army with the help of local divers yesterday recovered a Toyota bus with a Plateau Registration number RYM 307 XA which was pulled from the pond in the presence of Operation Safe Haven Commander, Major General Augustine Agundu, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigeria Army Rukuba, Major General Benson Akinruluyo and journalists.