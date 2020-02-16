<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Army has recorded 100 per cent success among candidates that took part in its just concluded Lieutenant to Captain Practical Promotion Examination (LCPPE) 2020.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Sunday.

Yusuf noted that the LCPPE 2020 had come to a successful end following the announcement of result by the Examination President and Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Tarfa, at the Headquarters 82 Division Auditorium on Feb. 15.

“The examination which was conducted from Monday, Feb. 10 to Friday, Feb. 14 recorded 100 per cent success as all 89 out of 92 eligible candidates that were shortlisted by the Nigerian Army passed the examination. While three candidates did not report due to official reasons.”

“These young officers were rigorously tested in Tactics, Map Reading, Administration in the Field, Driving/Maintenance and French Language.”





“As part of new innovation, Physical Fitness Test which involved 3.2 kilometres Combat Race, Press Up, Step Up, Sit Up, Beam Heaving, Obstacle Test and 13 kilometres Combat Walk was successfully carried out,’’ he said.

The army spokesman noted that addressing the candidates during his closing remarks, Tarfa, said that the 100 per cent pass achieved by the candidates was as a result of commitment and handwork.

He said that the examination president also noted that the successful conclusion of the LCPPE was an indication that the motive of the examination, which was to assess candidates suitability and preparedness for higher responsibility as junior commanders had been achieved.

Yusuf quoted Tarfa as saying; “I charge you to remain disciplined, dedicated and loyal to the Military Oath.”

“I commend members of the examination panel, observers from Army Headquarters, directing staffs as well as General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, officers and men of the Division for hosting and ensuring that the examination was conducted successfully’’.