<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, on Wednesday, deployed its personnel to commence the reconstruction Sabongida bridge in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Newsmen report that the bridge, which links Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara States, collapsed due to erosion two years ago.

The Army said it would restore the 18-meter long bridge within 10 weeks. The General Officer Commanding the Division, Maj.-Gen Faruq Yahaya, said at the commencement of the work, that it was a demonstration of the Army’s commitment to deepening civil-military relations.

The GOC was represented by the Garrison Commander 1 Division, Brig.-Gen Jimmy Akpor. He said the idea of rebuilding the bridge came from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen Tukur Buratai during one of his operational visits to the Army Super Camp in Kuyello.

According to Yahaya, the collapse of the bridge, located along the troubled Birni Gwari axis, has left the largely agrarian communities in difficulties as to how to move their farm produce. “The COAS on July 15, was on his way to the Nigerian Army Super Camp in Kuyelo when he ran into this collapsed bridge.

“He immediately directed the GOC in charge of 1 Div to reconstruct the bridge and that is what we have come to start today.

“Nigeria Army is fixing this bridge for the community as part of civil-military cooperation. We have constructed roads, fixed bridges across the country and this is just another one,” he said.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, represented by the Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, commended the Army for the gesture. “We are grateful to the authority of the Nigerian Army for this gesture. They have challenged us as a government. “We shall continue to support them in addressing security issues because if not them, we would not have been here today,” he said.

The District Head of Dogon-Dawa, Alhaji Al-Hassan Al-Hassan described the intervention as a huge relief to his people.

Alhassan said that the community was grateful for the intervention and will continue to give the army and other security operatives in the state necessary support to ensure peace and stability.