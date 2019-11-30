<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Army is set to evaluate its activities for 2019, and develop strategies for its 2020 activities at the 2019 Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, disclosed that the conference would take place from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6 in Kaduna.

Musa said that the conference with the theme, “Application of the Cutting Edge of the Nigerian Army in Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges”, would be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the conference will afford participants the opportunity to appraise the performance of the Nigerian Military during the year 2019.

“It will also help the participants to make projections for the subsequent year, with a view to repositioning the Nigerian Army for better performance in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“Part of the activities lined up for the conference include, a military exhibition of some products produced or manufactured by the Nigerian Military.

“They also include operational briefs by various field commanders and medical outreach programme in selected communities in Kaduna State,” he said.

Musa disclosed that principal staff officers from the Army Headquarters, Corps formations, operations commanders, commandants of Nigerian Army and corps schools among others, would be in attendance.