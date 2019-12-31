<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian Army has recognised five soldiers with awards and special promotions for their gallantry in the fight against insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.

Two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were also recognised for their gallantry and bravery in the fight against insurgency.

The awards and special promotion were announced at the 2019 Nigerian Army West African Social Activities on Monday in Gwoza, Borno State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said that WASA was an age-long tradition of the Nigerian army that brings all officers and soldiers together to mark the end of the year and usher in a new year.

Buratai said that the event was also an opportunity to reward the gallantry of personnel in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

He said that the choice of Gwoza for the 2019 edition was an indication that the troops had recorded success in the war against the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

He commended the personnel for the successes so far recorded in all other operations across the country and assured them of improved welfare in the year 2020.

Buratai also appreciated the field commanders and principal officers for the support and implementation of all the strategic directives.

According to him, if you pass directive from the headquarters to the field commanders and they fail to execute it, that directive becomes useless.

“Your operational and tactical capabilities have contributed to the successes recorded so far,” he said.

Buratai thanked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) for his guidance, support, and motivation for the army to have the wherewithal to win all wars as well as the national assembly for their support.

Furthermore, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State said that activities like WASA could serve as a tool to encourage the troops and boost their morale.

Zulum, who donated N200,000 each to the seven outstanding gallant soldiers and civilian JTF, said that the celebration of the annual event by the Nigerian Army had over the years confirmed its commitment to appreciate and promote cultural diversity in the army.