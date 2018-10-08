



The Nigerian Army has pledged a handsome financial reward for anyone who has credible information on the whereabouts of the missing retired military General, Idris Alkali, who was declared missing on September 3, 2018.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, in a press statement issued, on Sunday, said the vehicle of the missing General had been recovered in a pond at Dura Du, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He said the troops involved in the search operation have apprehended those with information about Gen. Alkali after the car of the missing retired General and four others were recovered in the pond.

The statement said, “The attention of Headquarters 3 Division has been drawn to reports that the residents of Dura- Du District and its environs in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State have fled and abandoned their homes and business premises to avoid being clamped down by the troops involved in the Search and Rescue Operation for the missing retired senior officer.

“Please be informed that Nigerian Army is a professional organisation that conducts its operations with international best practices and respect for fundamental human rights.

“The troops involved in the search and rescue operation only apprehended those who have information about the missing retired senior officer based on cedible intelligence.

“Consequently, the good and peace loving people of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State and most especially Dura-Du District are enjoined not to desert their homes and business premises and urged to go about their legitimate businesses.”

He said remaining in their respective homes will prevent hoodlums from breaking into the abandoned homes and business premises.

“Anyone with credible information about the whereabouts of the missing retired senior officer should please contact this Headquarters on GSM No.09074028881. Handsome reward awaits a credible informant and the source of information shall be protected.”

Col. Ogunsanya emphasised that the Army would adhere and respect human rights in the discharge of its constitutional responsibility and urged everyone within it’s area of responsibility to remain vigilant and report any suspected breach of peace to security agencies.

He urged the villagers not to panic but remain committed and assist the Military with credible information on how to recover the missing retired General.